The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO