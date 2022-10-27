ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mount Airy News

Cardinals advance to Elite Eight

Kate McCraw (13) and Addy Sechrist (2) maul teammate Madeline Dayton (6) after the junior middle hitter nails a kill for East Surry. East Surry libero Samarin Kipple (7) makes a diving dig to keep a rally alive. Cory Smith | The News. Merry Parker Boaz leads East Surry on...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

East Surry recognizes three seniors

East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for soccer. East Surry’s Alex Galvan is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for soccer. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Juan Caro is recognized as part of the Cardinals’...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Eagles honor two seniors

Surry Central head coach Adan Garcia is pictured with Golden Eagle seniors Jonathan Avila, left, and Eli Gonzalez. Surry Central’s Jonathan Avila is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez is recognized as part of...
DOBSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
Mount Airy News

SCC offers vehicle escort course

Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
YADKINVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WXII 12

Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
LINVILLE, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
gospelmusic.org

Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Mount Airy News

Fall festival underway at Oak Crest

Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its third annual fall festival this weekend, with proceeds from the event going toward the Alzheimer’s Association. The two-day festival got underway on Friday, and will do so again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. The event will include...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
asheville.com

Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition Announced

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

A journey through living history at Hart Square

VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
VALE, NC

