Mount Airy News
Cardinals advance to Elite Eight
Kate McCraw (13) and Addy Sechrist (2) maul teammate Madeline Dayton (6) after the junior middle hitter nails a kill for East Surry. East Surry libero Samarin Kipple (7) makes a diving dig to keep a rally alive. Cory Smith | The News. Merry Parker Boaz leads East Surry on...
Mount Airy News
East Surry recognizes three seniors
East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for soccer. East Surry’s Alex Galvan is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for soccer. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Juan Caro is recognized as part of the Cardinals’...
Mount Airy News
Eagles honor two seniors
Surry Central head coach Adan Garcia is pictured with Golden Eagle seniors Jonathan Avila, left, and Eli Gonzalez. Surry Central’s Jonathan Avila is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez is recognized as part of...
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
Mount Airy News
SCC offers vehicle escort course
Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
‘Disturbing’ photos taken at cemetery link back to one of North Carolina’s greatest ghost stories
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy has a way of lingering, like the car crash that spurred the haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown or the construction accident that gave rise to the Little Red Man in Old Salem. But some tragedies leave a more powerful legacy, one that spans multiple towns or, in this […]
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in North Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.
‘Remember all the good things she stood for’: High school coach remembers former student killed in Greensboro mass shooting
Greensboro police revealed that around 75 people had attended a block party which ended when a group began to fight.
gospelmusic.org
Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame
The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
Mount Airy News
Fall festival underway at Oak Crest
Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its third annual fall festival this weekend, with proceeds from the event going toward the Alzheimer’s Association. The two-day festival got underway on Friday, and will do so again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. The event will include...
Surry County woman wins $100K from $30 scratch-off ticket
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When this Pilot Mountain woman couldn't buy the scratch-off she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead. It was her lucky day because she won a $100,000 prize. Dana Pruitt said the ticket that wasn't her first choice, but it turned out to be...
asheville.com
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition Announced
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted...
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
lincolntimesnews.com
A journey through living history at Hart Square
VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Highway 52 crash closes multiple lanes; delays growing on 52, Salem Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed part of Highway 52 for the Thursday morning drive. It happened near Salem Parkway in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it may not clear until 9:30 a.m. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Two of three...
