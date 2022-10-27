Read full article on original website
Oregon football wins 7th straight game, defeats Cal 42-24
After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards of total offense, with...
Oregon women's basketball star Sedona Prince will undergo season-ending surgery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team will be without one of their stars this season. The team confirmed Friday that senior forward Sedona Prince has a torn ligament in her left elbow that will require season ending surgery. Prince will have surgery in November and will not return for her remaining eligibility with the Ducks, choosing to pursue her professional basketball career.
Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
UO student life gives message of safety to students for Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Life division at the University of Oregon is encouraging students to stay safe and keep each other safe for the holiday weekend. That also means being remaining in good conduct and behavior on and off campus. Party patrols with Eugene Police will be out...
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
Mussel harvesting reopens just north of Lincoln City up to Washington border
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW announce mussel harvesting is now open from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay in Lincoln City. According to ODA, recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid is below the...
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
Egan Warming Centers preparing to open amid colder weather
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
Halloween creatures unite for a swim at Willamalane's 2nd annual 'Haunted Lagoon'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Willamalane Park Swim Center is inviting the community to come in costume for a fun trick-or-treat outing before changing and taking a dip in their indoor haunted lagoon. Ghosts, goblins and other water monsters will be waiting for you inside. Come if you dare. "We also...
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
Bernie Sanders helps promote 'Get Out the Vote' at University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — “I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office, and that we send Val Hoyle to Congress,” said former Democratic Presidential candidate and current Democratic senator Bernie Sanders, visiting Eugene today for the 'Get Out the Vote’ rally.
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
Sheriff: Driver killed after entering construction zone, crashing into dump truck
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Just before noon Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The investigation revealed a 2005 Subaru traveling East on Alpine entered into a construction zone occupied by the Benton County Road Department. "The...
Bras for Cause: Supporting local cancer patients in Lane County
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oregon Cancer Foundation has been holding their annual Bras for Cause fundraiser all month long. How does Oregon Cancer Foundation help local cancer patients and where does the money that they raise from Bras for Cause go?. “We are a very unique organization,...
