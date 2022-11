Steve Nash is out as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Tuesday. Speaking before Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Nets general manager Sean Marks said that both he and Nash thought this was the right time to make a move, and acknowledged that the pair of friends knew this decision probably would be made sooner rather than later -- especially after Brooklyn struggled to a 2-5 start under Nash.

