Arsenal, Manchester United told to pay in excess of €100m for attacker
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. According to a report from Mirror, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they have now been told that they will have to shell out a premium to secure his services.
Real Madrid to earn money from Atletico and Barcelona Champions League exits
The good news continues to flow for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will no doubt have let slip a rare grin upon finding out that Barcelona’s misery represents extra profit for his club. Los Blancos are the only Spanish side left in the competition. It means that they will...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal of the season at Old Trafford with a goal against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The Portuguese star finally has his goal in front of the home fans. Ronaldo had come close a few times on the night but hadn’t found the...
Erik Ten Hag Hopes Anthony Martial Will Play For Manchester United Before World Cup
Anthony Martial has been out for a number of weeks through injury and Erik Ten Hag has provided a new update on the striker.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Valencia 0-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Lewandowski saves day in stoppage time
Match report & player ratings from Valencia 0-1 Barcelona in La Liga.
Leicester vs Man City confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City were left sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leicester in the Premier League today.Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund, with the Manchester City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.Although City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw in Germany, it was the third match in a row that Guardiola’s side had failed to score away from home.City will look to put an end to that run against a Leicester side...
Diego Simeone will not walk away from Atletico Madrid after Champions League exit
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no intention of leaving the club despite their humiliating Champions League group stage exit last week. Los Rojiblancos were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle, for the first time since 2018, and just the second time in a decade, after drawing 2-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, on a bizarre night in Madrid.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10. Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out. As...
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
BBC
EFL: Championship, League One & Two updates, plus Squad Goals
Burnley have just come so close to nabbing a winner against Reading. Anass Zaroury tries his luck from 12 yards out but Royals keeper Joe Lumley makes the stop. He was named the Championship goalkeeper of the season last term and Lee Nicholls has come up with a big save for Huddersfield here as he denies Tyler Burey.
Premier League: Where To Watch Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea's trip to Brighton, for viewers in the US and the UK.
Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester United take on West Ham this afternoon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since that 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here. LIVE! Follow coverage of Man Utd vs West Ham with our blogThey come up against a West Ham who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September. That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth...
Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike in a 1-0 win over Leicester, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday. Crystal Palace moved into the top half with a 1-0 win over Southampton as Odsonne Edouard slotted home the only goal at Selhurst Park.
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield to ease pressure on boss Jesse Marsch
Crysencio Summerville’s late goal saw Leeds claim a dramatic win at Liverpool to ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch and inflict another damaging defeat on their hosts.A first away Premier League win of the campaign was enough to move Leeds out of the bottom three, Summerville’s 89th-minute strike snatching a 2-1 victory after Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Rodrigo’s opener.Marsch’s position had come under the spotlight following a run of eight league games without a win but it is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who has questions to answer, this loss coming on the back of defeat at bottom...
