Manchester United take on West Ham this afternoon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since that 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here. LIVE! Follow coverage of Man Utd vs West Ham with our blogThey come up against a West Ham who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September. That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth...

2 HOURS AGO