At least 68 people have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, reportedly plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to the structure’s cables and twisted remains.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and was reopened just last week, having been built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported.“The death toll is 68,” NK Muchhar, a senior official in Morbi, told Reuters.State minister Brijesh Merja earlier told...

21 MINUTES AGO