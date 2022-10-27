Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
North Macedonia starts construction of rail link to Bulgaria
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has begun building a railway linking it to Bulgaria, a project decades in the making. The project is part of Pan-European Corridor VIII, a route stretching about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the Albanian port of Durres in the west to Bulgaria’s ports of Varna and Burgas in the east. Durres has sea connections to the Italian port of Bari.
Russia’s Black Sea flagship damaged in Crimea drone attack, video suggests
Russia’s Black Sea flagship vessel, the Admiral Makarov, was damaged and possibly disabled during an audacious Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to an examination of video footage. Open-source investigators said the frigate was one of three Russian ships to have been...
At least 68 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India ‘with 400 people on it’
At least 68 people have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, reportedly plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to the structure’s cables and twisted remains.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and was reopened just last week, having been built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported.“The death toll is 68,” NK Muchhar, a senior official in Morbi, told Reuters.State minister Brijesh Merja earlier told...
Death Toll Rises In South Korea Halloween Crowd Crush
More deaths and injuries are being reported in relation to a massive stampede during a Halloween event in South Korea.
KHON2
Planned refugee shelter in Germany hit by arson attack
BERLIN (AP) — A former hotel in eastern Germany that was supposed to be used as accommodation for refugee families starting next week was targeted Friday in what authorities believe was an anti-foreigner arson attack. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m....
KHON2
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said Saturday, as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
Comments / 0