Dallas, TX

Brooklyn and Dallas meet for cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks in non-conference play.

Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games and 23-18 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.6 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Markieff Morris: out (personal).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (right ankle), Davis Bertans: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

