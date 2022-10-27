ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Russia’s Black Sea flagship damaged in Crimea drone attack, video suggests

Russia’s Black Sea flagship vessel, the Admiral Makarov, was damaged and possibly disabled during an audacious Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to an examination of video footage. Open-source investigators said the frigate was one of three Russian ships to have been...

