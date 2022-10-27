Read full article on original website
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
rigzone.com
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices
Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
rigzone.com
Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
European gas-fired power generation is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Gas-fired power generation, which is currently part of Europe’s electricity backbone, is being threatened by high prices, market challenges, and the declining cost of renewable energy. Rystad Energy research shows...
Germany fudges exit from nuclear power, kicking energy crisis into next winter
Germany’s finance minister hoped to use the recent support of Greta Thunberg for plans to his political advantage, but suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of the Greens.
France 24
Energy crisis set to dim France's Christmas lights
Each year, the spectacular Christmas lights on Paris's Champs-Élysées draw locals and visitors to the famed avenue in search of festive cheer. But amid a severe energy crisis, this year measures are being taken to make sure the illuminations consume as little electricity as possible, including turning the lights off at night and taking them down early, with similar steps being taken at towns and cities all over France.
CNBC
Wave of LNG tankers is overwhelming Europe in energy crisis and hitting natural gas prices
60 liquified natural gas vessels are slow sailing or anchored around Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Iberian Peninsula, according to MarineTraffic. The vessels are considered floating LNG storage since they cannot unload and the situation is impacting the price of natural gas and freight rates. Natural gas is critical...
pgjonline.com
Denmark's Orsted Signs Deal for Norwegian Gas via Baltic Pipe
(P&GJ) — Orsted AS has signed a new supply deal for natural gas from the Norwegian North Sea to be delivered via the recently constructed Baltic Pipe, cushioning the impact of Russian gas cuts on Danish energy markets, the company said Thursday. Fredericia, Denmark-based Orsted inked the deal with...
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. has roughly 25 days of diesel supply left as winter looms
The U.S. has about 25 days of diesel supply left amid soaring demand and the lowest supply since 2008, which some fear will drive inflation and make for soaring fuel prices as winter looms. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. had 25 days of diesel supply. That level is...
Kyiv facing longer power cuts after ‘sharp deterioration’ in electricity supply
Ukrainians have been warned they could face worsening blackouts due to a “sharp deterioration” in electricity supply after Russian attacks. Authorities across the country have issued warnings of potentially longer power cuts, with Kyiv’s mayor saying the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50 per cent from pre-war levels.In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities will mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine‘s high-voltage transmission lines.“More severe and longer shutdowns will be applied in the...
EU reaches deal to ban new gas and diesel cars by 2035
The European Union agreed on legislation Thursday that would ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles in the 27-nation bloc by the year 2035. The law, which has not yet been formally approved, aims to speed up the switch to electric cars and vans to fight climate change."This is a historic decision as it sets for the first time a clear decarbonization pathway," said Pascal Canfin, the chair of the environment committee of the European Parliament. "This sector, which accounts for 16% of European emissions at the moment, will be carbon neutral by 2050."The deal, which would require...
At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse
AHMEDABAD, India, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.
Climate crisis fuelling unseasonably warm October in UK and Europe, say experts
Temperatures expected to hit 20C in UK, Germany and France this weekend
