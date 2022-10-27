ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Didn’t Last Long with Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but first, Arizona did a little Vikings-related housekeeping this week. Former Vikings 1st-Round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday after about two weeks with the franchise. Treadwell had been added to the team’s practice squad, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Browns' Garrett hoping to sack Burrow, Bengals on Halloween

CLEVELAND (AP) — After being the Grim Reaper — complete with scythe and cape bearing names of quarterbacks he’s sacked — a year ago on Halloween, Myles Garrett might not wear a costume to Monday night’s matchup against Cincinnati. “I was just planning to go in and do my job and dress up as a football player,” Garrett said. That’s scary enough for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Garrett, still playing at an elite level despite being slowed by injuries sustained in a car crash last month, is trying to keep his focus on saving a season that has gone from troubling to terrifying for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight entering their game against the Bengals (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
