The Milwaukee Bucks once again had to overcome a slow shooting start at Fiserv Forum to win their fourth straight game to open the season, toppling the New York Knicks 119-108 Friday night. It’s the Bucks’ best start to a season since beginning the 2018-19 campaign 7-0. While that team didn’t have any issues scoring in the early going, a commonality has been the home-heavy schedule. The Bucks had five home games in that hot start...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO