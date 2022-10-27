Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Milwaukee Bucks will be even scarier upon injured players’ return
Milwaukee Bucks fans should be ecstatic as the team has jumped out of the gate with a 4-0 start to their 2022-23 season. Their season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, as the Bucks are the only remaining undefeated team in the league. Although an 82 game...
ESPN
Bucks play the Hawks on 4-game win streak
LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of four straight games. Milwaukee finished 7-5 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game last season, 47.0 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.
Yardbarker
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season. Holiday had an...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Knicks-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Stan Van Gundy also condemns Kyrie Irving support of film
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: 'It just hurt my heart'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scorched the nets with four 3-pointers in the second half of Thursday night's 123-110 win over the Miami Heat, but after the game he set his sights on a different target. Before leaving the podium after fielding questions from the media,...
Knicks And Bucks Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.
Knicks no longer NBA’s most valuable franchise
The New York Knicks‘ seven-year reign as the NBA’s most valuable franchise is over. A new arena and their fourth championship in eight years have vaulted Golden State Warriors to the top of the Forbes list. It marks the first time in more than two decades that another...
NBC Sports
Steph proves again Warriors can't pay him his true value
SAN FRANCISCO – Upon hearing Thursday morning that the latest valuation of the Warriors was set at $7 billion, tops in the NBA for the first time in franchise history, Andre Iguodala could not resist a snide but very trenchant remark. “Steph got a piece of that?” Iguodala asked....
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
Philadelphia Union host New York City FC in Eastern Conference finals
The Union are 16-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Jrue Holiday comes up big late as Bucks hold off Knicks rally to win fourth straight
The Milwaukee Bucks once again had to overcome a slow shooting start at Fiserv Forum to win their fourth straight game to open the season, toppling the New York Knicks 119-108 Friday night. It’s the Bucks’ best start to a season since beginning the 2018-19 campaign 7-0. While that team didn’t have any issues scoring in the early going, a commonality has been the home-heavy schedule. The Bucks had five home games in that hot start...
Forbes list says Bucks are 15th-most valuable NBA franchise, a huge jump in 8 years
Winning an NBA championship and having one of the newer arenas in the NBA have helped the Milwaukee Bucks reach a level in the league many likely thought impossible: They are now in the top half of the league in franchise value. ...
FOX Sports
New York takes losing streak into game against Dallas
New York Rangers (3-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-2-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers come into the matchup with the Dallas Stars after losing four straight games. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks to stop 5-game skid
Denver Nuggets (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Denver as losers of five in a row. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games last season. The Lakers averaged...
FOX Sports
NBA debate: What to do with Russ, and what's wrong with Nets, Lakers and Sixers
We're just under two weeks into the 2022-23 NBA season and there have already been a handful of surprises, from the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers starting 1-4 to the Los Angeles Lakers' winless start. Our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher, Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — evaluates...
