ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust

Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Cyclist dies in South Waco collision with SUV

A Waco man died in an area hospital Wednesday night after his bicycle collided with an SUV near South 18th Street and Connor Avenue, Waco Police said. Officers responded to the crash about 9:08 p.m. after cyclist Ernest Mclemore, 31, collided with a 2018 Ford Expedition, according to statement from Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fighting like Mom: West's Paxton draws inspiration from mother's cancer battle

WEST — Every October, sports teams across the country pin on their pink ribbons and don their pink socks and bandanas and sometimes pink jerseys to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For West junior Easton Paxton, wearing pink on the field hit a little different this year, as his mother Tina has been fighting her own battle with breast cancer.
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lacy Lakeview woman indicted in September shotgun killing

A Lacy Lakeview woman was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge in the shotgun killing of her neighbor. Police officers responding to an emergency call in the wee hours of Sept. 7 in the 400 block of Whispering Lane reported they saw Cynthia Ellen Ming, 51, naked and covered in blood climbing out a window in the home of her neighbor, Angie Bush, who they found on the floor inside with wounds that proved fatal.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Baylor’s offense has shown tremendous balance by averaging 261 yards passing and 197.3 rushing. Quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Richard Reese have been highly productive, and a multitude of receivers have contributed. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 354.86 yards per game, but the Bears have enough weapons to put up a lot of points against the Red Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Big play barrage lifts Marlin past Rosebud-Lott

MARLIN — It was a cold, wet, windy night and the action on the field wasn’t perfect either. But the Marlin Bulldogs found a way to get the job done versus Rosebud-Lott in a Falls County showdown. Marlin established a 26-point lead early in the third quarter and...
MARLIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy