Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
New Zealand 55-3 Wales: Black Ferns knock Wales out of Rugby World Cup at quarter-final stage
New Zealand eased past Wales 55-3 in Whangarei to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In a convincing victory for the reigning champions, Portia Woodman scored two tries to become the Rugby World Cup all-time top try-scorer on 20 - overtaking England's Sue Day. In Saturday's earlier quarter-final, France produced...
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
Rugby League World Cup: Greece look to future after historic journey just to play tournament in England ends
On the face of it, Greece’s record from their first Rugby League World Cup appearance of played three, lost three, with a points difference of minus 180 after a 94-4 defeat to hosts England in their last group match, does not exactly look the mark of success. The old...
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks
Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side
Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four. Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson...
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool's defending and lack of control as Jesse Marsch hails Leeds unity
Jurgen Klopp bemoaned Liverpool's defending for Leeds' winning goal and their general lack of control as they slumped to a 2-1 loss at Anfield. Liverpool were condemned to a second consecutive Premier League defeat when Crysencio Summerville latched onto a loose ball and fired a low finish into the bottom corner in the 89th minute.
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa: Callum Wilson double helps Eddie Howe's side cement top-four place
Aston Villa showed incoming manager Unai Emery the scale of the job on his hands as they were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle at St James' Park. Emery was not in the stands in the north east as Aaron Danks remained in the dugout, with his caretaker spell ending on a sour note despite a bright first half from the visitors.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss warns 'emotional' Jesse Marsch will fire Leeds up for Anfield clash
Jurgen Klopp says "emotional" Jesse Marsch will have Leeds fired up for their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. The Yorkshire outfit, 18th in the Premier League, have suffered defeats in each of their last four matches in an eight-game winless streak and Marsch has said he is "sick" of losing.
Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...
Arsenal Women 3-1 Zurich Women: Gunners continue winning Women's Champions League start
Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Women's Champions League group campaign as they beat Zurich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. After beating Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C game, they again showed their class thanks to a superb opener from Jordan Nobbs and Lina Hurtig's double. Jonas Eidevall's...
QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League
When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate
Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
Brentford 1-1 Wolves: Diego Costa sent off for headbutt after Ruben Neves cancels out Ben Mee's spectacular scissor kick
Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt late on in Wolves 1-1 draw at Brentford, which leaves the visitors in the relegation zone. After a dire and stoppage-plagued first half, the west London encounter suddenly came into life after the interval as Ben Mee's scissor-kick put Brentford ahead in the 50th minute - but that lead lasted just two minutes.
