SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports

World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...
SkySports

QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League

When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
SkySports

Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate

Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
SkySports

Brentford 1-1 Wolves: Diego Costa sent off for headbutt after Ruben Neves cancels out Ben Mee's spectacular scissor kick

Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt late on in Wolves 1-1 draw at Brentford, which leaves the visitors in the relegation zone. After a dire and stoppage-plagued first half, the west London encounter suddenly came into life after the interval as Ben Mee's scissor-kick put Brentford ahead in the 50th minute - but that lead lasted just two minutes.

