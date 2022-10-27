Narwhal Migratory Patterns Are Altering in Response To Increased Pressure From Changing Arctic Conditions

Read full article on original website
Researchers warn that the Arctic could unleash the next pandemic
In a new study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences on Wednesday, researchers are warning that global warming may make the Arctic a hotbed for pandemics. An increase in spillover risk. The scientists studied soil and lake sediment from Lake Hazen, the largest lake by volume...
earth.com
Narwhals are modifying their behavior due to climate change
Narwhals (Monodon monoceros) are iconic Arctic marine mammals that show seasonal migrations in response to the presence of ice. They spend their summers in ice-free coastal waters around Arctic Greenland, Canada and Russia, and move to deeper waters that are 95 percent covered in ice for the winter. They need to time their fall migration to coincide with the formation of ice floes so that they do not become stuck in the fast ice. As the climate has changed, ice has formed later each year and melted earlier in the spring, and researchers have wondered what impacts these environmental changes are having on narwhal seasonal movements.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future
We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
Mysterious space object that defies our understanding of the universe may finally have an explanation, scientists reveal
A 'STRANGE STAR' has recently been discovered, scientists say. It has been changing our scientific understanding of physics relating to stars. Just a few thousand lightyears away, a tiny dense object is surrounded by its own remains from a stellar explosion, Science Alert reported. The object, which is believed to...
Scientists Conducting Nuclear Fusion Tests Deep Under a Mountain Discover Secrets of First Stars
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have opened an unprecedented window into the universe’s very first stars by conducting nuclear fusion experiments in a subterranean laboratory located 1.5 miles under China’s Jinping Mountains, reports a new study. The results resolve...
Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
Alaska’s Commercial Fishing Season Ends While Achieving Extremely Rare Feat
Alaska has shut the book on its commercial fishing season, along with an extraordinary feat. According to a report from the US Coast Guard, Alaska made it through this season without a single fatality. The data is recorded from Oct. 1 of one year to Sept. 20 of the next,...
An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs
The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
Yellowstone National Park Researchers Discover Hidden Landscape Shaped by Landslides
Researchers have discovered a hidden landscape full of landslides in Yellowstone National Park thanks to a laser-equipped airplane. Recently, scientists trekked America’s oldest national park on foot and studied aerial photographs to understand the iconic park better. Now, Yellowstone researchers have a massive new digital dataset at their whim,...
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
scitechdaily.com
Antarctic Volcano: A Mountain of Terror?
Mount Terror might sound like a place to avoid. But this Antarctic volcano is not as terrifying as its name implies. From a geological perspective, the mountain itself is relatively benign. Located on the eastern side of Ross Island, it is a shield volcano that consists of numerous pyroclastic cones and lava domes. However, the volcano is now extinct—meaning that scientists consider it unlikely to erupt again. The last known eruption occurred in the Pleistocene, the geological epoch that lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago. Additionally, the mountain’s youngest igneous rocks are almost 1 million years old. In contrast, the neighboring Mount Erebus—thought to be the southernmost active volcano in the world—contains a churning lava lake within its caldera.
natureworldnews.com
Australian Farmers on a Race Against Time as Flood Water Creeps In
Farmers in northwest New South Wales must act quickly as a wall of floodwater approaches them. Farm crop losses brought on by widespread flooding are made worse by rising fertilizer, gasoline, and herbicide prices. Will Ricardo, a farmer in Collarenebri, has been working nonstop to strip his canola, but he...
