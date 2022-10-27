ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn't happy with DNP vs. Heat

The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist. This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse. This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

3 Miami Heat lineups Coach Spoelstra should lean more into

As the Miami Heat have fallen to 2-4 on the season, there are negatives—but most certainly positives to take away from their rigid start. While the final score of Thursday’s, 110-123, defeat at the hands of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors doesn’t provoke much positivity, a moral victory is that the Heat are a team that can compete with the NBA’s best.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

LeBron James May Join Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler At Playing Center Occasionally

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are both dealing with injuries at the center position. They both also have versatile players who have proven they can handle playing out of position if needed. A few days after Heat coach Erik Spoelstra utilized Jimmy Butler at the five, Lakers coach Darvin Ham is considering doing the same with LeBron James.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

