well I'm a republican and a felon that made mistakes that changed my life around so don't judge to quickly
this is false! I am a convicted felon, my conviction happened in King County/Washington State and just before thee election when Obama was running for his first of two terms I was working down at Las Vegas for a few months and two men approached a coworker and I and asked us if we would like to register to vote. we both were convicted felons and we told we would but we couldn't because we're felons. at that point the men pulled out credentials and they were actually current inmates at a local prison about to be released and they were doing some community prior to their release! they went on to tell us that the laws were amended and now convicted felons could vote! so we both agreed to register and when I got back home to Seattle within my pile of mail, sure enough was my official voters registration card & I commenced to vote for the president that year for the first time ever!
As soft as the Democrats have been on crime and criminals this giving them the voting rights does not surprise me.
Related
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
Gov. Jay Inslee, Lawmakers Aim to Keep Anti-Abortion 'Tentacles' Out of Washington
26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds
Inslee, legislators announce new policies to protect reproductive services in Washington
GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
Washington State Democrats No Longer Fear a Red Wave
Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court
AG: Center for COVID Control owners barred from doing business in Washington
Student loan forgiveness support split between Washington Democrats, Republicans
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Almost half of nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington are in King County
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Abortion, inflation top issues for Washington state voters, WA Poll says
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
KING 5
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 46