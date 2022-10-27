ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

crazybabe40
3d ago

well I'm a republican and a felon that made mistakes that changed my life around so don't judge to quickly

First Born Son of Fuddlestix
2d ago

this is false! I am a convicted felon, my conviction happened in King County/Washington State and just before thee election when Obama was running for his first of two terms I was working down at Las Vegas for a few months and two men approached a coworker and I and asked us if we would like to register to vote. we both were convicted felons and we told we would but we couldn't because we're felons. at that point the men pulled out credentials and they were actually current inmates at a local prison about to be released and they were doing some community prior to their release! they went on to tell us that the laws were amended and now convicted felons could vote! so we both agreed to register and when I got back home to Seattle within my pile of mail, sure enough was my official voters registration card & I commenced to vote for the president that year for the first time ever!

Ann Plamondon
2d ago

As soft as the Democrats have been on crime and criminals this giving them the voting rights does not surprise me.

Related
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Republican mayor of Wenatchee, a small city in central Washington’s orchard country, didn’t support Democrat Kim Schrier when she was first elected to Congress in 2018. Since then, though, he’s been impressed. Schrier helped Wenatchee score major federal money for a new...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Washington State Democrats No Longer Fear a Red Wave

As voters begin to fill out their ballots across the state, Washington’s Democrats are singing a much more optimistic tune than they were before the August primaries. It’s not just singing, either. The major state Democratic and Republican PACs are spending the vast majority of their campaign cash on just a handful of districts. Even if Republican candidates win the races where they’re spending the most, it won’t be enough to dislodge the Democratic triumvirate in Olympia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court

Washington's case against Bellevue-based thrift store chain Value Village is now before the state's Supreme Court. The state claims the thrift store ran misleading advertisements that made it appear to be a nonprofit. That's not true, according to Value Village attorney Jim Grant who spoke before the justices Tuesday. "There...
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
Courthouse News Service

Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe

TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
