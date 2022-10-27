ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainepublic.org

Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford

The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
BIDDEFORD, ME
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A for $6.35 million - two new construction single-tenant properties in Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay, and Hobart Hare of Horvath & Tremblay have completed the sale of two new construction single-tenant properties, a Chase Bank (ground lease) and Chick-fil-A (ground lease). Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $6,350,000 which represents a 4.08% cap rate for Chase Bank and a 3.5% cap rate for Chick-fil-A.
WESTBROOK, ME
WMUR.com

Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
MANCHESTER, NH
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 27, 2022 — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy