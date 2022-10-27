Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Has your WiFi network disappeared? Fix it with these 3 easy steps
It is possible that on occasion you find that your Wi-Fi network does not appear. Suddenly you see that it goes offline or you can’t find it in the list of wireless networks and therefore you can’t connect. What can you do if this happens? In this article we are going to explain three simple steps you can take if your Wi-Fi network has disappeared on Windows. You will see that just by following these tips the network will appear again and you will be able to connect.
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
techunwrapped.com
Are there intruders on your internet connection? Be sure with this program
Fortunately, the solution to this problem is to use an application to scan ports on our network such as PortScan, an application that will allow us detect intruders in our internet connection in addition to improving performance and operation. What is PortScan?. PortScan is an application that allows us to...
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
CNET
Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In the World. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
CNET
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
CNET
T-Mobile Added Around Half a Million 5G Home Internet Customers
T-Mobile had another positive quarter, adding more than a million and a half subscribers across mobile and internet services while leading its rivals on growing its 5G home internet customer base. The biggest gains were in mobile, the carrier said during its third-quarter earnings call. T-Mobile said it saw a...
techunwrapped.com
These 3 devices will help you save on your electricity bill
The smart devices we can control them from the mobile even without having to be at home. But beyond this possibility, they also help us automate tasks, optimize resources and even save energy. This is precisely what the 3 devices that we are going to show allow, in addition to other functionalities.
Android Authority
Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do
It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
Android Headlines
Verizon Announces 10-Year Price Lock For Its Home Internet
Verizon is taking on T-Mobile with a price lock campaign of its own. It has announced a ten-year price guarantee across its Home Internet products. You will pay the same monthly fee for its broadband service in 2032 as you pay today. The offer is applicable across all 5G Home, Fios, and LTE Home Internet products but is available only for new customers.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022
The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
How to free up storage in Gmail
If you recently created a Google account, congratulations. You have access to one of the best productivity platforms online and 15GB of free cloud storage to boot. That amount can quickly get limiting, especially since that space is shared by everything Google, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other apps. It's not always easy to pin down why you're nearly at the max of those 15GB. A lot of the time, it's Google Drive since your files are backed up in the cloud, even if you have one of the best Android phones in the market. It's also possible a good chunk of it is your email.
PC Magazine
Amazon to Ramp Up Manufacturing of Project Kuiper Satellites
Amazon is preparing to churn out hundreds of satellites for Project Kuiper, the company’s rival to SpaceX's Starlink internet service. On Thursday, Amazon announced it plans on opening a new 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Washington, to ramp up manufacturing of Project Kuiper satellites. “The new facility will create...
TechCrunch
Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is a dead simple way to bring Wi-Fi 6E home
Even so, the Nest Wifi Pro is available now, so I’m committing some of my initial impressions to the page, after setting it up and using it for a few days. I hope this is helpful if you’ve been eyeing one since its unveiling earlier month. If you need something a bit more substantial than my doughy brain can offer up at the moment, I completely get it. We’ve got plenty of big reviews planned over the horizon.
Comments / 0