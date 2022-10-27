Toledo Comes Back to Reverse-Sweep Onalaska

Toledo celebrates a point during the first set of its match at Onalaska on Oct. 26.

The Toledo volleyball team dropped its first two sets on the road, but came all the way back for a league win over Onalaska, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-13 in a matchup with big seeding implications at the bottom of the Central 2B League.

Stefanie Arceo-Hansen had eight kills to lead Toledo, with Eden Jones adding seven in the middle and Bethany Bowen putting up five.

Jones also led the net defense for the Riverhawks with a pair of blocks, the second of which swung the tide for good in the fifth set, according to Toledo coach Kelli Larson.

Lyndzie Filla had 16 digs to lead Toledo’s back line, with Aleena Bloomstrom logging eight.

The first two sets were the first set wins for Onalaska this entire season, but the Loggers couldn’t quite pull out the third needed to spring the upset.

Onalaska wraps up its regular season at 0-9 in league play, and as the 10th-place team in the Central 2B League, will face the ninth-place team from the Pacific 2B League in a district play-in game on Saturday. Toledo will go to a Pacific League school as well Saturday, but will be guaranteed two matches.