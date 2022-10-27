Read full article on original website
Kings, Hornets clash on heels of impressive victories
The Sacramento Kings open a four-game road swing Monday when they travel to Charlotte to meet a Hornets team coming
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
NBA
"We’re Here To Get Wins" | Utah Travels To Denver For Season-Opening Rematch
Sitting at 4-1 on the year and tied for first place in the talented Western Conference, Utah’s difficult schedule to start the season is about to take a turn towards insanity. Over the next 17 games, the Jazz will play 11 on the road, including five sets of back-to-backs....
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Celtics Look to Bounce Back at Home vs. Streaking Cavs
The Celtics will host a battle between two 3-1 teams Friday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Boston riding a three-game winning streak. With a bolstered backcourt and a formidable frontcourt, Cleveland is shaping up to be a dark horse in the Eastern Conference and should be a great test for a Boston team that’s coming off its first loss of the season.
NBA
76ers vs. Bulls Betting Preview: Bet the Home Underdog
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on a the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. The Bulls also played last night — on the road in San Antonio no less — so it will be interesting to see which team is more fatigued.
NBA
Reporters' Notebook: OT Thriller in Dallas
The last time the Thunder faced the Mavericks was in the 21-22 season. OKC had deja vu in American Airlines Center on Saturday night in a matchup that once again required an extra five minutes to decide a winner. The dramatic game of runs featured a fourth quarter effort by...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall short vs. Indiana, suffer first home loss 127-117
The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Pacers with a 2-0 record at Capital One Arena, but ended up losing a tough battle on Friday night by a final score of 127-117. Things got going quickly for both teams. The Wizards scored 13 points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Pacers answered quickly. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were tough matchups all night, putting pressure on the Wizards' perimeter defenders, and making it rain from deep. All of a sudden, it was 27-15 in favor of the Pacers, and the Wizards were struggling to string together consecutive stops.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Reigning Champs
The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before. Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The HEAT are 32-35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)
The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
NBA
Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 132, Celtics 123 (OT)
Jaylen Brown seemed to give the Boston Celtics extra life in overtime Friday night when he knocked down a 3-pointer, snagged a steal, and threw down a fast-break dunk all in succession to tie his team up with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 121 apiece with 2:54 remaining. That was until...
NBA
"Hard-Fought Win Against A Good Team" | Utah Comes Up Clutch, Rallies To Beat Memphis
Playing their fifth game in seven days and second of a back-to-back, Utah knew it wouldn’t be easy against a well-rested Memphis squad. In a game resembling two heavyweight boxers throwing haymakers and landing often, the Jazz landed the definitive blow. Clutch three-pointers by Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
