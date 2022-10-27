ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA

DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points

DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA

Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers

New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case

Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up

Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Chuck Check In - 10.29.22

FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Celtics Look to Bounce Back at Home vs. Streaking Cavs

The Celtics will host a battle between two 3-1 teams Friday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Boston riding a three-game winning streak. With a bolstered backcourt and a formidable frontcourt, Cleveland is shaping up to be a dark horse in the Eastern Conference and should be a great test for a Boston team that’s coming off its first loss of the season.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

76ers vs. Bulls Betting Preview: Bet the Home Underdog

Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on a the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. The Bulls also played last night — on the road in San Antonio no less — so it will be interesting to see which team is more fatigued.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Reporters' Notebook: OT Thriller in Dallas

The last time the Thunder faced the Mavericks was in the 21-22 season. OKC had deja vu in American Airlines Center on Saturday night in a matchup that once again required an extra five minutes to decide a winner. The dramatic game of runs featured a fourth quarter effort by...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall short vs. Indiana, suffer first home loss 127-117

The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Pacers with a 2-0 record at Capital One Arena, but ended up losing a tough battle on Friday night by a final score of 127-117. Things got going quickly for both teams. The Wizards scored 13 points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Pacers answered quickly. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were tough matchups all night, putting pressure on the Wizards' perimeter defenders, and making it rain from deep. All of a sudden, it was 27-15 in favor of the Pacers, and the Wizards were struggling to string together consecutive stops.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Reigning Champs

The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before. Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The HEAT are 32-35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)

The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 132, Celtics 123 (OT)

Jaylen Brown seemed to give the Boston Celtics extra life in overtime Friday night when he knocked down a 3-pointer, snagged a steal, and threw down a fast-break dunk all in succession to tie his team up with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 121 apiece with 2:54 remaining. That was until...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

