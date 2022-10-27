Urza and Mishra are the focus of The Brothers’ War set, with each having a Magic: The Gathering non-creature spell that defines strategies in the colors of Blue and Red. Slated to drop into local game stores through prerelease events on Nov. 11, The Brothers’ War (BRO) takes players back in time to the battle that once ravaged the Dominaria plane. Showcasing giant Mechs built by the brothers, both Mishra and Urza have multiple creature cards within the Standard-legal set. Revealed during Magic 30, they also have a non-creature spell within a BRO Command cycle.

