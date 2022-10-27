ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansarada's New Brand Calls for Order

 3 days ago
Global SaaS business Ansarada is “calling for order!” The tech company’s new brand launched this week with an active purpose of bringing order to organizational chaos to increase business value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006177/en/

According to Ansarada, businesses must seek order amid the complexity of the world and the whirlwind of daily operations to prosper. Lack of order creates an environment ripe with misinformation, disruption, and lowers operational resilience and accountability.

“The lifeblood of your business is in its critical processes – the way day-to-day operations are set up to run, how information is distributed and secured, and ultimately, how decisions are made. Getting your governance processes right is key to your success,” says Ansarada CEO Sam Riley.

Ansarada was founded on a mission to raise and protect every company’s potential. Over the past 17 years, the company has experienced exciting growth, evolving their team, their products, and their focus to govern and bring order to their customers’ most crucial information and processes in Deals and Transaction Management, Board Management, Risk, Compliance and Procurement. Now, the company has relaunched their brand identity to match this growth with a fresh new look that will be the antidote to organizational chaos.

“While Ansarada is in the business of creating long-term value for customers, we go about it in a very different way to others,” says Ansarada CMO Justin Smith. “We’ve learned that when information and processes are structured correctly, organizations gain the insight and confidence required to achieve better outcomes, for their business, their people and the planet.”

What’s new

New products

Store. Send. Track. Sorted.

Alongside the rebrand, Ansarada has launched several new products, including Always™ Secure Storage, a central repository with bank-grade security, and Ansarada Secure Share™ the connected file-sharing tool, which together allow teams to easily upload, store, organize, locate, collaborate, edit, annotate, redact, watermark and set security access before sharing documents - even remotely destruct documents after they are shared.

A force for good

The new ESG Pulse Check allows companies to discover their own ESG roadmap and journey, and put responsibility at the heart of their organization.

New logo

The changes to the logo represent the next era to bring more order to organizational chaos. The new and improved wordmark is one colour, a more structured, solid and confident, fully-uppercase logotype.

New colours

The Ansarada green has evolved to a citrus green - a breath of fresh air in an otherwise crowded and monotonous industry. It represents a fresh approach, absolute precision, and limitless energy.

New visual & verbal system

In the world of Ansarada, order is all about how they structure, sequence and organize information. There’s a beautiful logic to it – seeing things fall into place is the ultimate satisfaction.

The new visual and verbal design language conveys order, using motifs or signifiers that help people to understand the right order of things.

There are endless creative ways to depict order, and the new iconography, photography, graphics, and illustrations are uniquely Ansarada.

