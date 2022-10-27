Read full article on original website
Present, Former Students Mix at Lander Homecoming Event
Lander University students belonging to the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) mingle with older members during a meet and greet, one of numerous Lander homecoming activities. Alumni belonging to NPHC’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. returned to campus for their 40th reunion. Those belonging to NPHC’s Phi Beta Sigma fraternity celebrated their 25th.
Donate now to the NYP HUGS Drive
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Every year, the Newberry County Young Professionals holds their HUGS (Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks) Drive as the temperature begins to drop. This year’s drive is being held Oct. 17 through Dec. 2. “This is our fifth year holding the HUGS Drive. It evolved from...
Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
Why is it so hard to find pumpkins?
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re having a hard time finding pumpkins ahead of Halloween, you’re not alone. Farms all over the Upstate, and even around the country, barely have any left or they have none at all. For example, Denver Downs Farms, in Anderson, is out...
Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market
Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
Root Cause awarded $247,029 Healthy Greenville grant
Root Cause, a health and public services initiative led by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health-Upstate, and more than 50 community partners, is the recipient of a three-year grant by Healthy Greenville. The $247,029 grant will help Root Cause continue its mission of serving residents...
Wreaths Across America expands in Greenwood to honor veterans
The second annual Wreaths Across America campaign is returning to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on approximately 2,000 veterans’ graves.
Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy
Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
Local resident gets the job of his dreams
One special resident has landed the job of his dreams. Stephen Hendsbee joined the Greenville County Sheriff's Office today as an honorary deputy.
SC DNR to hold meeting in Greenville regarding Saluda River Basin
Two public meetings will be held next week by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to provide citizens with an overview of a new water planning framework.
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
Prescription take back events happening Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several police departments in the area in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding prescription drug take back events on Saturday. The event will take place on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The take back is part of an annual event...
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
McCormick County schools go on lockdown after online threat
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County School District is on lockdown after a threat made on social media. The threat mentioned the middle and high school, but all three schools were placed into a modified lockdown. No one will be able to enter or exit the building. An update...
Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company
Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
