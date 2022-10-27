ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Present, Former Students Mix at Lander Homecoming Event

Lander University students belonging to the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) mingle with older members during a meet and greet, one of numerous Lander homecoming activities. Alumni belonging to NPHC’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. returned to campus for their 40th reunion. Those belonging to NPHC’s Phi Beta Sigma fraternity celebrated their 25th.
Donate now to the NYP HUGS Drive

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Every year, the Newberry County Young Professionals holds their HUGS (Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks) Drive as the temperature begins to drop. This year’s drive is being held Oct. 17 through Dec. 2. “This is our fifth year holding the HUGS Drive. It evolved from...
Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
Why is it so hard to find pumpkins?

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re having a hard time finding pumpkins ahead of Halloween, you’re not alone. Farms all over the Upstate, and even around the country, barely have any left or they have none at all. For example, Denver Downs Farms, in Anderson, is out...
Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market

Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
Root Cause awarded $247,029 Healthy Greenville grant

Root Cause, a health and public services initiative led by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health-Upstate, and more than 50 community partners, is the recipient of a three-year grant by Healthy Greenville. The $247,029 grant will help Root Cause continue its mission of serving residents...
Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy

Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
Prescription take back events happening Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several police departments in the area in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding prescription drug take back events on Saturday. The event will take place on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The take back is part of an annual event...
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
McCormick County schools go on lockdown after online threat

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County School District is on lockdown after a threat made on social media. The threat mentioned the middle and high school, but all three schools were placed into a modified lockdown. No one will be able to enter or exit the building. An update...
Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
