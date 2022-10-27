Read full article on original website
lander.edu
Present, Former Students Mix at Lander Homecoming Event
Lander University students belonging to the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) mingle with older members during a meet and greet, one of numerous Lander homecoming activities. Alumni belonging to NPHC’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. returned to campus for their 40th reunion. Those belonging to NPHC’s Phi Beta Sigma fraternity celebrated their 25th.
Donate now to the NYP HUGS Drive
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Every year, the Newberry County Young Professionals holds their HUGS (Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks) Drive as the temperature begins to drop. This year’s drive is being held Oct. 17 through Dec. 2. “This is our fifth year holding the HUGS Drive. It evolved from...
golaurens.com
Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy
Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
greenvillejournal.com
High school enjoys 99% graduation rate while priming students for college
Most high school students didn’t fly a flight simulator at school today. Then again, they aren’t students at Greenville Technical Charter High School. Principal Mary Nell Anthony oversees the charter school on Greenville Technical College’s campus at 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Building 119, which started during the 1998-99 school year. One of the school’s major goals was to think outside the classroom, coming up with ideas that would break the mold of what a traditional school should be and embrace a culture of “The Warrior,” the school’s mascot and inspirational figure.
livingupstatesc.com
Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
First Tee Series: Corinth Elementary School
The First Tee National Program is in action at Corinth Elementary in Gaffney, utilizing the physical education class to introduce golf fundamentals to students.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
City of Newberry hosts park dedication
NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting of the newly renamed U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park on October 28 at 3 p.m. Formerly known as Wise Street Park, it is located at 2420 Holloway Street in Newberry. “We are dedicating this park...
lander.edu
Lander Alumni Weekend Features ‘Fun with Physics’ Show
“Hands-on learning is the best type of learning,” according to Lander University Professor of Physics Dr. David Slimmer, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics. Slimmer showed what he means during a physics demonstration on Saturday, Oct. 15, by dabbing methane-filled soap bubbles onto audience members’ hands and setting them on fire, illustrating the fact that heat rises. Other subjects covered during the demonstration, part of Lander’s Alumni Weekend, included static electricity, the properties of liquid nitrogen, and the Bernoulli Effect, which explains how birds and aircraft can fly.
Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Wreaths Across America expands in Greenwood to honor veterans
The second annual Wreaths Across America campaign is returning to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on approximately 2,000 veterans’ graves.
Spartanburg Regional hosting padded crib bumper disposal event Friday
The “Dump the Bumper” event is running from 10am through 2pm Friday, October 28th at the Spartanburg Regional administrative offices at 700 North Pine Street in Spartanburg.
SC DNR to hold meeting in Greenville regarding Saluda River Basin
Two public meetings will be held next week by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to provide citizens with an overview of a new water planning framework.
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
WRDW-TV
McCormick County schools go on lockdown after online threat
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County School District is on lockdown after a threat made on social media. The threat mentioned the middle and high school, but all three schools were placed into a modified lockdown. No one will be able to enter or exit the building. An update...
