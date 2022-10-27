“Hands-on learning is the best type of learning,” according to Lander University Professor of Physics Dr. David Slimmer, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics. Slimmer showed what he means during a physics demonstration on Saturday, Oct. 15, by dabbing methane-filled soap bubbles onto audience members’ hands and setting them on fire, illustrating the fact that heat rises. Other subjects covered during the demonstration, part of Lander’s Alumni Weekend, included static electricity, the properties of liquid nitrogen, and the Bernoulli Effect, which explains how birds and aircraft can fly.

