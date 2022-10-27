MWP Beats Wahkiakum to Stay in Sixth

Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

The Morton-White Pass volleyball team dropped a set but came away with a vital win over Wahkiakum in four, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 27-25.

“It was senior night so I was hoping the girls would come out ready, and they did,” MWP coach Tammy Kelly said. “We knew going in this was a big game for us.”

Chloe Kelly had 12 assists, seven kills, and two aces for the Timberwolves. Emarey Hampton posted a team-high eight kills, and was perfect at the service line with three aces.

Keegan Ingalsbe led the T-Wolves with seven aces, while Maddie Clevenger added three kills.

The win keeps Morton-White Pass in sixth place in the Central 2B League, just ahead of Wahkiakum. The T-Wolves will close their regular season Thursday against Winlock.