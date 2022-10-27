ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

10573 Virtual Events

Adoption: Everything You Need to Know, a free Zoom information session, will be held Tues., Nov. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Event is open to anyone interested in or involved with the adoption process including community members, expectant parents, adoptive or prospective adoptive parents and adoptees. Come learn about the domestic adoption process and meet the staff of Forever Families Through Adoption. For pre-registration and meeting information go to adopt@foreverfamiliesthroughadoption.org or call 914/939-1180.
10573 In-Person Events

The Rye Brook Sustainability Committee & Port Chester Sustainability Committee will hold a Seed Swap and Giveaway Sat., Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Port Chester-Rye Brook Public Library, 1 Haseco Ave. The outdoor event will be moved indoors if there is bad weather. Bring your seeds, plants or just yourself and be sure to label your seeds. 914/939-6710.
