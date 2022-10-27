Adoption: Everything You Need to Know, a free Zoom information session, will be held Tues., Nov. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Event is open to anyone interested in or involved with the adoption process including community members, expectant parents, adoptive or prospective adoptive parents and adoptees. Come learn about the domestic adoption process and meet the staff of Forever Families Through Adoption. For pre-registration and meeting information go to adopt@foreverfamiliesthroughadoption.org or call 914/939-1180.

