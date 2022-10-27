Tigers Fall on Last-Minute Penalty Kick

Napavine frshman Hayden Kaut (3) makes a header towards the goal Monday night at Tiger Field during a game against Forks.

Striking first and holding on through most of the match, the Napavine girls soccer team let up two goals in the second half, including a penalty kick in the 79th minute, to fall to Ocosta on the road Wednesday night, 2-1.

Grace Pancake scored her third goal in two games after a nice throw-in from Maya Kunkel and a slick feed from Hayden Kaut in the 19th minute, and the Tigers held that lead throughout the first half, before Mikayla Ness found the back of the net in the 57th.

At the end of the game, after an untimely handball inside the 18, Ness found the back of the net against in the 79th off a penalty kick to hand the Tigers their second league loss of the season.

The loss locks Napavine in as league runners-up to Adna, and the Tigers will host a district game next Tuesday, after taking on the Pirates in a makeup game on Friday.