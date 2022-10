MADISON, WI (WSAU) — As heard on WSAU Saturday the Penn State men’s hockey team blanked Wisconsin 4-0 thanks to a three-goal outburst in the third period. The two sides skated to a 1-0 scoreline after the first and second periods. The Nittany Lions would then get on the board early in the 3rd and pull away.

