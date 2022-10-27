Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Revealed: Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever soundtrack is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman... and marks her first solo release in FIVE years
On Wednesday, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna teased her first solo song in five years - Lift Me Up - which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 34-year-old new mother could be heard humming a haunting melody in the video, which revealed the highly-anticipated track...
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, shine on the purple carpet
The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere took over Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday night with stars from the film showing up in their best outfits. From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong'o's stunning white gown, many came out to support the sequel to "Black Panther" in their "purple" carpet best.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reactions Are Here
The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are here following the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel’s Hollywood premiere. The film, set to hit theaters next month, arrives four years after the Chadwick Boseman-led original. In 2020, Boseman died at the age of 43 due to complications from colon cancer. “Lift Me Up,” a new Rihanna song featured on the film’s soundtrack and slated for release this Friday, was recently revealed to have been written as a tribute to the late actor.
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter
To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director confronts speculation he’s tackling ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
The fifth and sixth assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are in development and on the way, but Avengers: The Kang Dynasty already has a significant advantage over Secret Wars, the latter of which was recently delayed by six months. The former has Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
'Wakanda Forever' gets 'emotional' first reactions: 'Beautiful tribute' to Chadwick Boseman
Courtesy Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lasting impact on the first audience to see it. On Wednesday night, Marvel Studios screened the long-anticipated sequel for the first time at its world premiere in Hollywood. After the screening, those who saw the movie are sharing their first reactions to the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film entry.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio Responds To Criticism Over The Movie Being Too White, Explains How It Was ‘Ahead Of Its Time’
Ralph Macchio was known for starring in the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid where a New Jersey teen learns from his Okinawan native handyman how to defend himself against bullies using karate. The hit Netflix series Cobra Kai continues to honor the ‘80s films as the story grows. But after criticism came that The Karate Kid is too white, Ralph Macchio believes the 80’s classic was actually “ahead of its time.”
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lake Bell Confirms Her Appearance in the Marvel Sequel
Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in Marvel and Disney+'s animated series What If...?, walked the purple carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, indicating that she will appear in the film. In November 2021, paparazzi photos depicted Bell on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ComicBook reported on her joining the cast. However, when the official cast list was revealed it did not include Bell. But during the film's world premiere, she officially confirmed that she will have a brief role in Ryan Coogler's sequel in an interview that was posted to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer speaks out on the Doctor Doom rumors that won’t go away
Even if you’ve been carefully avoiding any and all potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of its release in less than two weeks, you’ll no doubt be fully aware that the rumor mill has been churning incessantly about the potential debut of a certain Latverian dictator.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
Ryan Coogler Praises Rihanna's New Song "Lift Me Up" for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Hot on the heels of the news that Rihanna would be releasing new music for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the director of the film, Ryan Coogler has spoken publicly to The Hollywood Reporter for the first time about what the artist will be bringing to the movie.
Hugh Jackman and 9 Other Actors Who Reprised Roles After a Long Hiatus
The internet went into a frenzy recently when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise the role of Wolverine in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3. Jackman is not the first actor to be tempted back to a role he had once turned his back on. In fact, with the prominence of legacy sequels and franchise revivals, actors are returning to their most iconic roles with frightening regularity. And we just can't get enough of it.
