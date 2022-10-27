ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com

Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Sealed Air (SEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

SEE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, suggesting growth of 4.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings currently stands at 91 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.8%.
Zacks.com

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Zacks.com

World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

INT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
Zacks.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com

MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines

MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Zacks.com

Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by Vascepa Generics

AMRN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per American depositary share in third-quarter 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates, both of which are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?

OBT - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com

DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

RRBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.81%. A...
Zacks.com

Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ENVA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A...
Zacks.com

Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet

CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy