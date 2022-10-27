Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat Knicks 119-108, move to 4-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Antetokounmpo scored nine points during an 18-0 run that gave the Bucks a 24-point lead in the third...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Iving, Nets in Brooklyn
The Pacers will battle two superstars in Brooklyn tonight.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jaden Ivey (illness) available on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Cory Joseph could return to the bench with Ivey active. The Pistons should release their starting lineup soon.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Yardbarker
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
The Chicago Bulls are 3-4 after yesterday's 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. They will look to end their two-game losing streak Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, with head coach Billy Donovan indicating a possible change in the starting lineup. Donovan frustrated after the loss. After trailing by as many...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Shines with expanded opportunity
Likely brought in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Mark Andrews exited the game early with a shoulder injury, and Likely took advantage to produce a co-team-high reception tally, a team-leading yardage total and his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard go-ahead scoring grab at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports Andrews' shoulder injury is considered minor, but perhaps Likely's production with the extra opportunity can earn him a bump in targets beginning with a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.
Gilgeous-Alexander Posts All-Star Caliber Performance as Thunder Top Mavericks
A huge performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped push the Thunder past Dallas in overtime.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Makes 2022-23 debut
Temple finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix. Temple was forced to step into a large role on Friday with Brandon Ingram (concussion), Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) out and put together a solid outing. When the Pelicans are healthy, Temple is nothing more than a reserve wing, but for as long as they are battling the injury bug he may be asked to play filler minutes.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Impresses against Wizards
Turner racked up 27 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 32 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over Washington. Turner didn't do much in his season debut Wednesday, but the versatile big man had his talents on full display against the Wizards -- he excelled as a scorer, was sharp from three-point range, showcased his defensive ability and was even a dominant force on the glass, an area in which he's struggled throughout his career. While he's not expected to deliver these numbers on a game-to-game basis, there's no question that Turner will be one of Indiana's go-to players as long as he remains healthy.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
ESPN
Brooklyn faces Indiana, aims to stop 4-game slide
Indiana Pacers (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to end its four-game slide when the Nets play Indiana. Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets gave up 113.5 points per...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Comments / 0