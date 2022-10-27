Turner racked up 27 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 32 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over Washington. Turner didn't do much in his season debut Wednesday, but the versatile big man had his talents on full display against the Wizards -- he excelled as a scorer, was sharp from three-point range, showcased his defensive ability and was even a dominant force on the glass, an area in which he's struggled throughout his career. While he's not expected to deliver these numbers on a game-to-game basis, there's no question that Turner will be one of Indiana's go-to players as long as he remains healthy.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO