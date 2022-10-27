Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com
Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
RRBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.81%. A...
Zacks.com
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
Zacks.com
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
ABCB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.49%. A...
Zacks.com
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Zacks.com
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Aon (AON) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
AON - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com
Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com
AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com
Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.
Zacks.com
Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Zacks.com
ExxonMobil (XOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
XOM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $4.45, excluding identified items, have beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 and improved from the year-ago profit of $1.58. Total quarterly revenues of $112,070 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115,188 million but jumped from the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.
Zacks.com
MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines
MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Comments / 0