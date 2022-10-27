ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

RRBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.81%. A...
Zacks.com

Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
Zacks.com

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

ABCB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.49%. A...
Zacks.com

DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Zacks.com

Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Aon (AON) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

AON - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com

Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com

AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked

SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.
Zacks.com

Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Zacks.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

XOM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $4.45, excluding identified items, have beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 and improved from the year-ago profit of $1.58. Total quarterly revenues of $112,070 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115,188 million but jumped from the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com

Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com

Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.
Zacks.com

MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines

MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...

Comments / 0

Community Policy