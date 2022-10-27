ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

ABCB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.49%. A...
Zacks.com

Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com

Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?

CVS - Free Report) is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
Zacks.com

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

RRBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.81%. A...
Zacks.com

Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com

DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?

OBT - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Aon (AON) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

AON - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ENVA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A...
Zacks.com

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet

CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com

MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines

MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Zacks.com

Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Guidance Raised

GILD - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir) declined but came in better than expected. Consequently, management upped...

