As the Victorian city of Echuca prepared for flooding this week, the council moved rapidly to build a temporary earthen levee as others sandbagged. This kept some homes dry, likely worsened flooding in others, and prompted blame from many sides. For example, homeowner Nick Dean told 3AW: You can imagine the anger with council who put this levee up and … it’s made it worse because the waters hit it and bounced back (to my home). After storms of rain come storms of blame. In the shock that follows disasters we often focus on those at hand - the emergency services and...

32 MINUTES AGO