ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Damian Lillard leaves Trail Blazers game with calf injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC2i3_0ioH12uX00

Damian Lillard left Wednesday game against the Miami Heat and didn't return.

The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star appeared to sustain the injury while shooting a jump shot over Caleb Martin. He appeared to step on Martin's foot with his right foot, then grimaced after he landed from the jump shot.

He eventually left the game, and the Trail Blazers ruled him out with a calf strain. After the game, Lillard told reporters "it was probably just a strain" and that is calf "was a little bit tight" before the the game.

"It wasn't nothing I was overly concerned about, Lillard said. "I just knew that it didn't make sense to push through it for the fifth game of the season. Let's just get to the back and see.

"If this was a playoff game, I would have played. It would have been tight and uncomfortable, but I would have played."

Lillard played in just 29 games last season as a lingering abdominal injury cost him the bulk of his season. He's off to a scorching start this season and averaged 33.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 40% from 3-point distance in a 4-0 start. Portland suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday in a 119-98 defeat to the Heat.

Lillard's timeline for a return isn't clear, but the Trail Blazers certainly hope this isn't an injury that lingers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy