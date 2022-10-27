ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3lXO_0ioH0bYo00

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said.

The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.

Her name has not been released.

According to Westminster Police Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the girl showed the gun to another student in a restroom around 12:16 p.m. PDT, The Orange County Register reported. No threats were made in connection with the weapon and there were no injuries, Esqueda said.

It was not clear why the girl was at Westminster High School. Fountain Valley High School is located about five miles away, according to the newspaper.

Staff members were alerted and detained the teen, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members

WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
COSTA MESA, CA
WSOC Charlotte

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA
WSOC Charlotte

FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies. It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K

WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Prize-winning poet Gerald Stern dead at 97

NEW YORK — Gerald Stern, a prize-winning poet and New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday. He was 97. Stern died at Calvary Hospice in New York City, his longtime partner, Anne Marie Macari said, according to The New York Times. A statement from Macari, released Saturday by publisher WW Norton, did not include the cause of death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The online commercials in a state senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy