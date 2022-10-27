SIDNEY - Princesses, Toy Story, and skeletons were just a few of the estimated 800 or more costumes seen roaming around Hickory Street Square Monday afternoon. Approximately 50 Sidney businesses and organizations, ranging from Gru and the minions at Sidney Regional Medical Center to the pirates at the city offices, handed out candy to trick-or-treaters during the City of Sidney's Annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO