News Channel Nebraska
Sidney records successful Trunk or Treat
Children of all ages were offered a safe and fun Halloween experience Monday with 50 "trunks" lined up to offer treats to area children Monday afternoon. The City of Sidney offered its annual Trunk or Treat event at Hickory Street Square with organizations adopting a theme for their particular place in the estimated 800-900 trick-or-treaters.
News Channel Nebraska
Photos: 2022 Trunk-or-Treat in Sidney
SIDNEY - Princesses, Toy Story, and skeletons were just a few of the estimated 800 or more costumes seen roaming around Hickory Street Square Monday afternoon. Approximately 50 Sidney businesses and organizations, ranging from Gru and the minions at Sidney Regional Medical Center to the pirates at the city offices, handed out candy to trick-or-treaters during the City of Sidney's Annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Potter crash injures driver Monday afternoon
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Potter that resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Christy Fry, 53, of Potter, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30 and...
