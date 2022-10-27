Read full article on original website
Saturday Tips
Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
Alex Hammond blog: A triple crown contender in Auguste Rodin, Goshen at Ascot and more!
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks back at Auguste Rodin last Saturday and looks ahead to an excellent weekend at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Before we focus on this weekend's excellent jumping, let me tell you about something that happened to me on Saturday that doesn't happen very often.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile
Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Stockport 3-0 Sutton: Paddy Madden scores in routine County win
In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0. United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar. And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy...
Cheltenham 0-0 MK Dons: Goalless at Completely-Suzuki Stadium
Cheltenham and MK Dons played out an uneventful 0-0 draw devoid of goalscoring chances. The highlight of a cagey opening period in League One was a fine diving save from Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to keep out James Olayinka's deflected shot in the 39th minute. At the other end, on-loan...
Race of the Day: Kitty's Light could gain deserved success for Christian Williams team at Ascot
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his race of the day, taking aim at the £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing. The £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup over three miles tops the bill as Ascot welcomes the return of NH racing for its new season.
Bermuda Championship: Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott share lead after first round
The USA's Austin Smotherman, who had nine birdies and a clean card in calm conditions, and Australia's Harrison Endycott, who played his final five holes in five-under, share the lead at the Bermuda Championship. India's Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father...
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
LIV Golf: Cameron Smith sinks seven-foot birdie putt to knockout Phil Mickelson's team in Miami quarter-finals
Cameron Smith holed a seven-foot birdie putt on the final hole to earn his team Punch victory in the LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami and eliminate Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers. Smith, the British Open champion, ensured Punch progressed to Saturday's matchplay semi-finals at Trump National Doral at the Hy Flyers'...
