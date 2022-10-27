ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saturday Tips

Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile

Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Stockport 3-0 Sutton: Paddy Madden scores in routine County win

In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0. United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar. And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy...
Cheltenham 0-0 MK Dons: Goalless at Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham and MK Dons played out an uneventful 0-0 draw devoid of goalscoring chances. The highlight of a cagey opening period in League One was a fine diving save from Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to keep out James Olayinka's deflected shot in the 39th minute. At the other end, on-loan...

