Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk spreads unfounded conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack on Twitter
Just days after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk posted an unfounded conspiracy theory on the suspect in the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Polls show DeSantis’ style of leadership makes his re-election all but certain | Opinion
Like many assertive public servants, DeSantis earns the grudging admiration even of those who oppose him politically.
Comments / 0