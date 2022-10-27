Read full article on original website
Related
Coventry reach HMRC agreement to cover stadium cashflow shortfall
Coventry have reached a ‘time to pay’ agreement with HM Revenue and Customs following “cashflow imbalances” caused by early-season match postponements. The first four games of the Sky Blues’ campaign were affected when the pitch at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena was deemed “unsafe and unplayable”, with three games postponed and a Carabao Cup clash with Bristol City played at Burton. A further match was called off in September due to the death of the Queen.
Sporting News
The story of the Pablo's Pulse: The record-setting 500/1 winner
What's the longest odds you've backed for a winner?. Some lucky punters got 100/1 on 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance. Bookies on track at Warwick Farm for the running of the 1987 Warwick Stakes, now Winx Stakes, had offered the juicy price on the Craig Oldfield-trained maiden Pablo's Pulse.
Comments / 0