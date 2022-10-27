Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City Announces ‘Adjacent Festival’ for Memorial Day Weekend 2023
Lace up your Doc Martens and draw on some winged eyeliner. On Memorial Day weekend 2023, Atlantic City is going emo. The city has announced the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, which will feature local and national heavy-metal bands and draw large crowds of gothy tourists. The announcement comes after the unexpected cancellation of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas, which excited metalheads across the country.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
therealdeal.com
17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey
The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
wildkidswander.com
12 Fun Santa Train Rides Near Philadelphia (Plus Other Holidays Trains!)
One of the best ways to celebrate during the holiday season is a scenic train ride with Santa. Riding the rails while singing carols and drinking hot cocoa brings up fun memories for both young and old. And it’s a great way to new develop traditions with your family.
catcountry1073.com
EHT NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently a lot of people are noticing!. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." A few basic photoshop skills and you can create your...
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
Cape Gazette
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 Restore the Corridor closures for this weekend
Another weekend, another round of I-95 closures in the Restore the Corridor work zone in Wilmington as the project gets closer to completion. Starting Friday night, October 28, 2022, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod says the northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed through Wilmington starting Friday night.
WBOC
Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023
DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
Roadwork to cause ramp closure, lane shift in Cherry Hill
PSE&G Electric will be installing new utility poles on the Route 38 west bound ramp in Cherry Hill from Monday Oct. 31 to Thursday Nov. 3 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly. There will be a lane shift on Haddonfield Road between Dudley Avenue and the ramp. “If you...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Art history professor discovers mysterious artifact at Cape May Antique Center
An art history professor discovered a strange object at the Cape May Antique Center. Brookdale professor Marie Maber purchased the large disc-shaped item for $100 during a visit to Cape May. Months later, she is still trying to figure out exactly what it is. In her search, she’s brought it...
Crash Delays Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge In Camden
A crash closed two lanes of traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 westbound on the New Jersey side, according to the state Department of Transportation. Also, the 5th Street exit on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge...
Here’s Why Northfield, NJ’s Birch Grove Park Playground is Closed
So very sorry, parents and kids, the playground at Birch Grove Park has been closed permanently. Having taken my kids there back in the day, I know this is disappointing news, but the city of Northfield has made it official on its Facebook page. The old playground is closed forever...
shorelocalnews.com
Four new businesses to open doors
Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
Cape Gazette
Input invited on state park restaurant
A final decision on the possible construction of a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is expected to be made by Dec. 31. The proposal has created a letter-writing campaign to this newspaper and state officials in opposition. Another presentation on the project and opportunity for public input will be...
