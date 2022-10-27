Read full article on original website
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
Ohio man sentenced for death of live-in girlfriend
A 38-year-old man is heading to prison for the next 25 years.
825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down. The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development. The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the […]
Suspect in woman’s death in east Columbus found out of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police said is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in east Columbus this week has been found out of state. According to Columbus police, 54-year-old Charles D. Rocker was found Friday at a hospital out of state and is being detained by law enforcement there. […]
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Dayton man indicted for shooting woman in ear
The woman escaped and ran from Auster, but he chased her and fired two shots from a firearm, striking her in the ear before fleeing.
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
1 critical after being found shot at gas station in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus Sunday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
2 Ohio men charged with stealing nearly $800,000 for fake medical marijuana business
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Tuesday, that two Ohio men have been indicted on fraud charges surrounding a fake medical marijuana operation. Fornshell said Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, have been indicted on the following counts:...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
