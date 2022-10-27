ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WOWK 13 News

825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down. The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development. The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the […]
WELLSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

1 critical after being found shot at gas station in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus Sunday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy