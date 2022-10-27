Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town
In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano Bears funny ...
Budweiser's Clydesdale herd grows by two
The family of Budweiser Clydesdales is growing.
Amazon Tells Drivers to Look Out for ‘Four-Legged Customers’ Day After Driver Is Mauled By Dogs, Dies
A day after an Amazon driver was found dead on a customer’s front lawn in Missouri after being attacked by dogs, some Amazon delivery drivers say they received the following message from the company, which lightheartedly refers to dogs as "our four-legged customers" and "Fido":. Sheriff Scott Childers, who...
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries. She is good with small dogs and indifferent...
Pug's Lack of Interest in Expensive New Dog Bed Says It All
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Meaning the time when every parent of child spends a ton of money picking out the perfect holiday presents for their child, only to have their kid play with the cardboard box the gift came in instead. Dog owners are no different!
Bull Terrier Surprising Owner by Climbing Into Sweater Delights Internet
"The happy little tippy taps your hands did when he was all snuggled in," one TikTok user said.
The Farmer’s Dog Coupon: 50% Off First Purchase of Fresh Dog Food!
Good news for dog parents! The Farmer’s Dog, a subscription service that delivers fresh and healthy food for dogs has an amazing deal for you. You can let your pups enjoy fresh food without any preservatives and are made with human-grade ingredients without the hassle!. Save 50% off your...
