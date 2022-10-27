Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Bulldog safety Gordon ready for call vs former hometown team
Fresno State celebrated Homecoming two weeks ago, yet Saturday will be another homecoming for Bulldog safety Chrishawn Gordon. Sort of. His old hometown team comes to his new home. Gordon grew up in Oceanside, California, less than an hour drive north on Interstate 5 from San Diego. He became a...
CBS Sports
How to watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4 A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Last...
KMPH.com
Fresno State preparing for Wednesday's exhibition game in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State men's basketball team continues to prepare for next week's exhibition opener. The Bulldogs will host Stanislaus State on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the Save Mart Center. Head coach Justin Hutson says his team is playing together and playing hard. "You're not looking...
KMPH.com
'Dogs prep for exhibition opener
The Fresno State men's basketball team continues to prepare for next week's exhibition opener. The Bulldogs will host Stanislaus State next Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.
thecrcconnection.com
Men’s soccer team comes back in the second half to upset Clovis
The Cosumnes River College men’s soccer team turned around their first-half struggles and won 4-2 against Clovis Community College on Tuesday. Throughout the first half, opportunities to put up points were present for CRC, but rhythm and urgency was lacking. Clovis Community College took advantage of the stalling offense and at the end of the first half, the score was 0-1 Clovis.
Local pitcher Connor Brogdon set to play in the Fall Classic
Connor Brogdon, a relief pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies, started out on a small field in Madera-Ranchos, pitching at Liberty High School.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Aztecs advance to semifinal round
FARMERSVILLE – The Aztecs advanced to semifinals in 3-0 sweep and continue their quest to win the entire Central Section. Farmersville came out strong in the first set with the consistent combinations and serves their fans have come to expect. In front of a packed student section and many members of the community, the Aztecs swept the Taft Wildcats with apparent ease. Only in the second set did the Wildcats pose a threat, tying the score at 24 before the Aztecs pulled off the final two points. The Aztecs sealed the deal with a 25-15 win in the third set, sending the Wildcats home with their tails between their legs.
Sanger principal to join BMX Hall of Fame this weekend
Sanger private Christian school principal Randy Stumpfhauser will be entering the BMX hall of fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside his family.
KMPH.com
Gaston Middle School mourns loss of head football coach
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Gaston Middle School community in Fresno is morning the loss of their head football coach, Kevin Williams. According to the school, Mr. Williams passed away Thursday afternoon unexpectedly. Williams held many roles, including assistant basketball coach and CTE teacher. They say his positive impact...
Lemoore, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
yourcentralvalley.com
Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round
Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
KMPH.com
Alexis Govea previews The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Halloween is not until Monday but you don't need to wait until then to get your scare on. Great Day reporter Alexis Govea visited The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno on Friday to give you a preview. The 13 Shadows Haunted House is located...
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
GV Wire
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
