WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
WFMJ.com
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
SWAT Team: 2 attacked in Portage Co., 1 arrested
The Portage County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called to an area residence following an attack on two individuals.
Struthers couple charged with endangering children
A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition.
Police confirm break-in at Southern Park Mall; could be connected to Eastwood break-in
There's a large police presence at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman overnight.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 27, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
Watch: Neighbors catch West Side shootout on camera
Surveillance video shows multiple angles of the shootout between two vehicles.
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director faces sentencing for bribery
A Salem funeral director is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to trying to bribe a local judge. Greenisen could face a sentence of up to 36 months in jail and a $10,000 fine but has asked the court for probation when Judge Megan Bickerton passes the sentence on January 27.
Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash
A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at of the deadly rollover incident on State Route 8 at around 1:30 a.m.
2 arrested after police discover a large amount of narcotics in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday. On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams […]
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
Break-in, attempted break-in at Eastwood Mall stores
There was a break in at Eastwood Mall Saturday night.
