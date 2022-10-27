ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem funeral director faces sentencing for bribery

A Salem funeral director is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to trying to bribe a local judge. Greenisen could face a sentence of up to 36 months in jail and a $10,000 fine but has asked the court for probation when Judge Megan Bickerton passes the sentence on January 27.
SALEM, OH

