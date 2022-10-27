Read full article on original website
Related
An Interview With the Guy Who Brought Nirvana to Australia
It’s 1992, and 25-year-old music entrepreneur Stephen Pavlovic, known by friends as Pav, has just finished organising a Southern Hemisphere tour for one of the biggest bands in the world: Nirvana. A year before they had unexpectedly hit the mainstream with their life-changing track “Smells Like teen Spirit”, and after a phone call to Kurt Cobain’s personal number (handed to him by a member of Mudhoney), they found themselves on Australian shores.
We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London
LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
BBC
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
NME
Pulp confirm 2023 reunion with details of huge UK and Ireland tour
Pulp have confirmed their long-rumoured 2023 reunion by announcing a huge UK and Ireland tour for next summer – see the dates below and buy tickets here. Over the summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. Pulp drummer Nick Banks also told fans to “stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”.
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
Selfridges Unveils Mouth-watering Christmas Windows
LONDON — Selfridges rolled out its holiday season decorations on Thursday across its four stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester, England, as well as online. A celebration of the power of food to bring people together, some 15 windows at the department store’s Oxford Street flagship in London are decorated with surreal sets depicting festive foodie moments, such as giant potatoes dressing up as Santas, a club sandwich fest in front of a fridge filled with silver designer bags, and Brussels sprouts stacked on top of a car like a towering croquembouche.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0