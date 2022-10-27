ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Halloween House Decorating Contest Winners Announced

Ocean City’s third annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 22 entries. Judging took place on Wednesday and Thursday. A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Announces ‘Adjacent Festival’ for Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Lace up your Doc Martens and draw on some winged eyeliner. On Memorial Day weekend 2023, Atlantic City is going emo. The city has announced the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, which will feature local and national heavy-metal bands and draw large crowds of gothy tourists. The announcement comes after the unexpected cancellation of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas, which excited metalheads across the country.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Restaurant Week Fall ‘22🌾 Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week! For reservations go to our webs…

Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week!. For reservations go to our website www.carneysnj.com. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
ocnjdaily.com

Chamber Names David Allegretto Citizen of the Year

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that David Allegretto has been named as the Chamber’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. An awards ceremony will be held at the Chamber’s dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Flanders Hotel. Allegretto is a third generation...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
dancingastronaut.com

HQ2 at Ocean Casino Resort announces Fall 22 lineup

HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort just announced its Fall 2022 talent lineup, keeping the dial way up on the heat even as the temperature drops outside. Throughout the season, Morten, James Hype, Valentino Khan, Gordo, Dombresky, Two Friends, and more will be stepping behind the decks in the Tri-State beach side super club.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

