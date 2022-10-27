WNBA coach of the year and champion Becky Hammon spoke out against the spoke out against the now nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. Along with becoming the first coach in WNBA history to win the championship in her debut season and a pioneer for female coaches, Hammond is also a naturalized Russian citizen of 15 years after playing for them in the 2008 Olympics.

26 MINUTES AGO