Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

'She's a political pawn': American-Russian women's basketball legend Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia a 'gut punch'

WNBA coach of the year and champion Becky Hammon spoke out against the spoke out against the now nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. Along with becoming the first coach in WNBA history to win the championship in her debut season and a pioneer for female coaches, Hammond is also a naturalized Russian citizen of 15 years after playing for them in the 2008 Olympics.

