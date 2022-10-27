Read full article on original website
WebMD
Black, Hispanic COVID Patients Less Likely to Get Antiviral Paxlovid
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers from...
WebMD
Global Tuberculosis Cases, Deaths Rise During COVID Pandemic
Oct. 28, 2022 – The number of tuberculosis cases and deaths in 2021 increased from the previous year as the COVID pandemic disrupted medical services globally, the World Health Organization says. About 10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2021, a 4.5% increase from 2020, according to the...
WebMD
Tirzepatide 7.5 Mg/0.5 Ml Subcutaneous Pen Injector - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Tirzepatide is used with a proper diet and exercise program to control high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. Controlling high blood sugar helps prevent kidney damage, blindness, nerve problems, loss of limbs, and sexual function problems. It lowers blood sugar by causing the release of your body's natural insulin and decreasing the amount of sugar your liver makes.
WebMD
Adults With Chronic Acid Reflux Rarely Get Recommended Test
Oct. 27, 2022 -- Adults who have chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and their primary care doctors may not know they need to be screened for a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, a precursor to cancer of the esophagus. People with GERD are at risk for Barrett’s and cancer of...
WebMD
Birds Good for Our Mental Health, Study Finds
Oct. 27, 2022 -- The sound of birds singing has always delighted poets, who have often written about its calming effect. Now a newly released study says that birdsong is good for mental health. Academics from King’s College London found that hearing birds, seeing them, and having ordinary encounters with...
WebMD
These Fungi Threaten Public Health: WHO
Oct. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the World Health Organization has published a list of 19 fungi it says pose a great threat to public health. The authors of the report said a primary goal of the list's creation is to draw attention to the need for more worldwide coordinated work in overcoming increasing treatment resistance.
WebMD
Dementia Symptoms Appear Years Before Official Diagnosis: Study
Oct. 28, 2022 – When Michele Greenfield reflects on her mother Joan’s decline into dementia, the warning signs were there for years: At an awards dinner, where her mother pulled out dental floss and began flossing at the table. Forgetting longtime family friends when her children mentioned them in conversation. The fact that she stopped cooking, something she had long loved. Yet it was several years later before the family could get Joan to the doctor for a diagnosis.
WebMD
Early Counts of Flu Already Breaking Records
Oct. 28, 2022 – The spread of flu, also called influenza, is growing faster across the United States than it has in more than a decade, causing alarm among health care providers. “The data are ominous,” Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor William Schaffner, MD, told The Washington Post....
