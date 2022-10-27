Read full article on original website
Bob Dylan Honors Jerry Lee Lewis With Concert Tribute Song, Tells Fans The Killer “Will Live Forever”
In a rare moment of conversation with his audience, Bob Dylan paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis before covering the keyboardist’s 1970 hit, “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.” Dylan told audience members at the UK’s Motorpoint Arena, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.” He then launched into the song, covered on Lewis’s Sun Records album A Taste Of Country. The two artists had a mutual respect. Dylan wrote “To Be Alone With You” for Lewis, but...
Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes Become the Sanderson Sisters in Halloween Photos
While Riverdale is known to be a dark and spooky show at times, it turns out that the cast loves the creepy vibes as well!. In particular, stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch, who plays Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Cheryl Blossom, respectively, have always impressed on Halloween, often doing group costumes together, and this year is no different.
NPR
Director Cameron Crowe on the opening of his musical 'Almost Famous' in New York this week
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, vocalizing). Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" is now a musical. Sleeper hit movie released in 2000, the film is based on the director's own experience as a teen freelancer for Rolling Stone who hits the road with a striving rock group called Stillwater, a group of young women who follow them, including Penny Lane. It has laughs, tears, wisdom and, of course, great music.
"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Feels About The Show Ending
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
NPR
John Rzeznik on the Goo Goo Dolls' latest album 'Chaos in Bloom'
GOO GOO DOLLS: (Singing) I met the queen of generation fame. I said, I'm sorry, I don't know your name. And she stared at me... RASCOE: Since 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have released 13 albums, sold 15 million records, and earned four Grammy nominations. John Rzeznik is the frontman and guitarist of Goo Goo Dolls and joins us now to talk about the band's newest album, called "Chaos In Bloom." Welcome.
NPR
Edward J. Delaney on his novel 'The Acrobat', a portrait of Cary Grant
CARY GRANT: (As Roger Thornhill) I'm an advertising man, not a red herring. I've got a job, a secretary, a mother, two ex-wives and several bartenders dependent upon me. And I don't intend to disappoint them all by getting myself slightly killed. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Cary Grant - charming, dapper,...
NPR
'Aftersun' follows a father and daughter's last summer vacation together
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with director Charlotte Wells about her new movie, "Aftersun," a story that follows a father and daughter as they remember the last summer vacation they spent together. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Nothing very much happens in the new film "Aftersun" - just life, mundane moments that become...
NPR
Life Kit: How to throw a theme party
It is Halloween weekend, a time for tricks, treats and parties, of course. Maybe you're the one who always nabs first prize for your costume. I see you. Or do you love going all out on spooky decor? Well, the fun of a good theme party can be enjoyed year-round. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for throwing a theme party that packs a punch, whatever the occasion.
NPR
What movies should you watch this Halloween? A horror scholar shares her favorites
GEORGINA CAMPBELL: (As Tess) This is 476 Barbary, right?. BILL SKARSGARD: (As Keith) Yeah. I'm renting this place. CAMPBELL: (As Tess) No, I booked it a month ago. SKARSGARD: (As Keith) Are you sure you have the right place?. CAMPBELL: (As Tess) Yeah. CHANG: Or a phone call from an...
NPR
Florence Shaw of the group Dry Cleaning is a very different kind of rock star
What is a nascent band to do, when the person decided on to be the singer doesn't seem interested in singing – or even, really, being at the front of the stage? For the British band Dry Cleaning, whose second studio album Stumpwork was recently released, timing and persistence were key.
