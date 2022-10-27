Read full article on original website
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Halloween House Decorating Contest Winners Announced
Ocean City’s third annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 22 entries. Judging took place on Wednesday and Thursday. A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received...
catcountry1073.com
EHT NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently a lot of people are noticing!. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." A few basic photoshop skills and you can create your...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City Announces ‘Adjacent Festival’ for Memorial Day Weekend 2023
Lace up your Doc Martens and draw on some winged eyeliner. On Memorial Day weekend 2023, Atlantic City is going emo. The city has announced the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, which will feature local and national heavy-metal bands and draw large crowds of gothy tourists. The announcement comes after the unexpected cancellation of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas, which excited metalheads across the country.
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Inkwell 215 artist shares photo of Bryce Harper tattoo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a Bryce Harper mural that looks like Jesus in South Philadelphia, and another mural on 12th and Christian Streets that looks a little more like the reigning MVP. Let's add tattoos into the mix.Mike Nemo, a tattoo artist at Inkwell 215, shared with CBS Philadelphia of a Harper tat that he recently finished for a Phillies fan.Inkwell 215 is a tattoo shop on Frankford Street and Cottman Avenue.The shop says it's been busy working on Halloween tattoos as well.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail
Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Camden County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Camden County. From Audubon to Woodlynne and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Football: Mainland overpowers Moorestown in Central Jersey, Group 4
Joey Franchini threw for three touchdowns and Ja’briel Mace ran for three as third-seeded Mainland overpowered sixth-seeded Moorestown 63-10 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland will next host seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinal on Friday. Franchini also ran for...
shorelocalnews.com
Four new businesses to open doors
Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB
Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
Comments / 0