ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjdaily.com

Halloween House Decorating Contest Winners Announced

Ocean City’s third annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 22 entries. Judging took place on Wednesday and Thursday. A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Announces ‘Adjacent Festival’ for Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Lace up your Doc Martens and draw on some winged eyeliner. On Memorial Day weekend 2023, Atlantic City is going emo. The city has announced the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, which will feature local and national heavy-metal bands and draw large crowds of gothy tourists. The announcement comes after the unexpected cancellation of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas, which excited metalheads across the country.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Inkwell 215 artist shares photo of Bryce Harper tattoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a Bryce Harper mural that looks like Jesus in South Philadelphia, and another mural on 12th and Christian Streets that looks a little more like the reigning MVP. Let's add tattoos into the mix.Mike Nemo, a tattoo artist at Inkwell 215, shared with CBS Philadelphia of a Harper tat that he recently finished for a Phillies fan.Inkwell 215 is a tattoo shop on Frankford Street and Cottman Avenue.The shop says it's been busy working on Halloween tattoos as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail

Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Football: Mainland overpowers Moorestown in Central Jersey, Group 4

Joey Franchini threw for three touchdowns and Ja’briel Mace ran for three as third-seeded Mainland overpowered sixth-seeded Moorestown 63-10 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland will next host seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinal on Friday. Franchini also ran for...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Four new businesses to open doors

Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB

Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
HAMMONTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy